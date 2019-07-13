Howard County police investigating fatal collision on Route 29 in Columbia

Howard County police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle collision that took place in Columbia on Friday afternoon.
At approximately 12:53 p.m., a 2015 Toyota Rav4 was traveling northbound on Route 29 north of Broken Land Parkway when it left the roadway for an unknown reason and struck a barrier.
The driver and sole occupant, 71-year-old Mark Richmond of Ellicott City, was transported to Howard County General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Preliminarily, police believe Richmond might have suffered a medical emergency before the collision. The investigation is ongoing.