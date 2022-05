Decorator Show House - Oakdale Mansion | PHOTOS

Most items in the "music room" are for sale, incluiding these records, cd's and vhs tapes. The "Boutique, Estate Sale, Artists, cafe, and Sales Office" will be in then new addition of the house. Oakdale Mansion, former Maryland Governor Edwin Warfield's home sits on 180 acres and is listed on the National Registry of Historic Places. Historic Ellicott City, Inc. is hosting its popular 34th Annual Decorator Show House Fundraiser after not hosting it for several years because of COVID and other problems. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)