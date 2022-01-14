xml:space="preserve">
Senior naturalist program | PHOTOS

(Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

By
Jan 14, 2022
Pictures from a birding class, part of the new senior naturalist program at the Robinson Nature Center, on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022.
(Brian Krista)
Lisa Young of Columbia scours the trees and sky above during a class on birding, part of the new senior naturalist program at the Robinson Nature Center, on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Sammy Baker, right, lead educator at Robinson Nature Center, leads a group of seniors on a trail walk during a class on birding, part of the center's new senior naturalist program, on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022.
Sammy Baker, right, lead educator at Robinson Nature Center, leads a group of seniors on a trail walk during a class on birding, part of the center's new senior naturalist program, on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
A group of seniors test their binoculars as they begin a class on birding, part of the new senior naturalist program at the Robinson Nature Center, on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Thomas Eckert of Clarksville scans the sky for birds while taking part in a birding class, part of the new senior naturalist program at the Robinson Nature Center, on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
A White-throated Sparrow is seen on the branch of a holly tree at the Robinson Nature Center, on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Sammy Baker, right, lead educator at Robinson Nature Center, helps a senior student find a bird in a tree during class on birding, part of the center's new senior naturalist program, on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Sammy Baker, lead educator at Robinson Nature Center, discusses ways of identifying birds during a class on birding, part of the center's new senior naturalist program, on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Liz Loryman of Ellicott City, left, and Marianne Beauchamp of Columbia look for birds together as they take part in a class on birding, part of the new senior naturalist program at the Robinson Nature Center, on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Sammy Baker, right, lead educator at Robinson Nature Center, leads a group on a trail walk during a class on birding, part of the center's new senior naturalist program, on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
A White-throated Sparrow, left, and a Cardinal are seen perched on tree branches at the Robinson Nature Center, on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
A group of seniors test their binoculars as they begin a class on birding, part of the new senior naturalist program at the Robinson Nature Center, on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Sammy Baker, lead educator at Robinson Nature Center, gives a brief presentation during a class on birding, part of the center's new senior naturalist program, on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
