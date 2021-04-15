(Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media) Columbia Howard County Maryland Sunrise With Long Reach Senior Class | PHOTOS Apr 15, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement Approximately 50 Seniors at Long Reach High School in Columbia, celebrated the 1st day of the last quarter for the Class of 2021 by arriving at the school pre-dawn to see the sunrise, Thursday April 15, 2021. Sunrise With Long Reach High School Senior Class Principal Joshuia R. Wasilewski and Senior Class Co-Advisor, Robin Flood greet and check-in seniors at 6am. Approximately 50 Seniors at Long Reach High School in Columbia, celebrated the 1st day of the last quarter for the Class of 2021 by arriving at the school pre-dawn to see the sunrise, Thursday April 15, 2021. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media) Sunrise With Long Reach High School Senior Class Principal Joshuia R. Wasilewski greets and checks-in seniors at 6am. Senior Class members, Jadyn Howard (Left) and Madison Barrett (Right) arrive before sunrise for the event. Parent Elizabeth Torres talks with Senior Class Co-Advisor, Robin Flood. Torres drove her daughter, Pilar Cedeno to the event. "I think it's great for the kids ... to be able to get together and see each other as a group." (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media) (Left to Right) Payton Holmes, Paige Ditler, Co-Class 2021 Presidents, Kwabla Boateng, Class Vice-President, and Mohammed Sojib hold "2021" as the sun rises. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media) Senior Class Co-Advisor, Robin Flood counts down for the official sunrise at 6:30am. Principal Joshuia R. Wasilewski walks with seniors to the stadium for a class picture after sunrise. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media) Senior Class members, gather at the stadium for a class picture after sunrise. Senior Class Co-Advisor, Robin Flood (Left) waves good-bye as she dismisses students after their group photo. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)