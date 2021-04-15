Sunrise With Long Reach Senior Class | PHOTOS

Parent Elizabeth Torres talks with Senior Class Co-Advisor, Robin Flood. Torres drove her daughter, Pilar Cedeno to the event. "I think it's great for the kids ... to be able to get together and see each other as a group." Seniors at Long Reach High School in Columbia, celebrated the 1st day of the last quarter for the Class of 2021 by arriving at the school pre-dawn to see the sunrise, Thursday April 15, 2021. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)