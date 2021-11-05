Edgar Allan Poe traveling exhibit | PHOTOS

A re-enactment of Edgar Allan Poe's "body" and casket are on display at the Laurel Historical Society Museum now through Nov. 28. The traveling exhibit was put together by the Edgar Allan House in Baltimore.
Edgar Allan Poe traveling exhibit
Placards on display explain circumstances surrounding his death.
(Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
(Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
Museum Manager, Rileigh Matson, explains that visitors have the opportunity to light a candle and write a message to Edgar Allan Poe.
(Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
(Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
(Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
Laurel Historical Society Director, Ann Barnnett discusses the "What Men Wore in the 1840's" display.
(Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
(Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
Visitors have the opportunity to light a candle and pay their respects.
(Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
(Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
A mannequin wearing replica wardrobe he would have worn stands next to an oil painting of Edgar Allan Poe.
(Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
A placard explains what men wore in the 1840's.
(Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
The name plate at the foot of his coffin.
(Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
(Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)