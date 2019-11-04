Boy and girl wrestlers, ages 8 to 14, were invited to a pre-season wrestling clinic with U.S. Olympic gold medalist wrestler Brandon Slay on Saturday at the Gary J. Arthur Community Center in Cooksville. Slay, who won the gold medal in freestyle wrestling at the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games, is a two-time University National Champion, a two-time NCAA All-American for the University of Pennsylvania and a member of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame. He currently serves as the executive director and head coach of the Pennsylvania Regional Training Center based in Philadelphia.