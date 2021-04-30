Rally in support of East Columbia 50+ Center project | PHOTOS

Hundreds of people attended a rally, organized by People Acting Together in Howard County, to support the County Council funding the renovation of the East Columbia 50+ Center on Friday, April 30, 2021.
PATH Rally in Support of 50+ Center Project
The 50+ Center currently occupies 3 rooms in theHCLS East Columbia Library.
(Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media) PATH Rally in Support of 50+ Center Project
(Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media) PATH Rally in Support of 50+ Center Project
"Jessie's Soul Line Dancers, kicked off the rally with a dance.
(Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media) PATH Rally in Support of 50+ Center Project
Rev. John West, St. John Baptist Church, welcomes the 250 people to the rally.
(Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media) PATH Rally in Support of 50+ Center Project
Many supporters brought shovels to the rally, representing a "shovel-ready funded onstruction project." It was announced that 250 people participated in the Rally, socially distanced in the seats and in their cars.
(Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media) PATH Rally in Support of 50+ Center Project
(Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media) PATH Rally in Support of 50+ Center Project
(Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media) PATH Rally in Support of 50+ Center Project
Rev. Paige Getty Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Columbia spoke in support of the new 50+ Center.
(Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media) PATH Rally in Support of 50+ Center Project
It was announced that 250 people participated in the Rally, socially distanced in the seats and in their cars.
(Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media) PATH Rally in Support of 50+ Center Project
Betty Lew is a frequent visitor to the 50+ Center and spoke of its importance to have a proper center for seniors.
(Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media) PATH Rally in Support of 50+ Center Project
Former Howard county executive, Liz Bobo speaks in support of the expansion / renovation project.
(Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media) PATH Rally in Support of 50+ Center Project
Delegate Vanessa Atterbeary speaks in support of the project.
(Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media) PATH Rally in Support of 50+ Center Project
Council member Christiana Mercer Rigby waits to address the rally in support of the project.
(Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media) PATH Rally in Support of 50+ Center Project
Council member Opel Jones spaks in support of the project.
(Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media) PATH Rally in Support of 50+ Center Project
(Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media) PATH Rally in Support of 50+ Center Project
(Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media) PATH Rally in Support of 50+ Center Project
(Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media) PATH Rally in Support of 50+ Center Project
(Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)