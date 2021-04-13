Rouse Project encourages voters to make their voices heard ahead of Columbia Association election | COMMENTARY

For more than a decade, Columbia residents of all ages, backgrounds and perspectives have urged the CA’s entrenched power structure to see the myriad ways in which the institution has drifted further from our community’s founding ideals. Whether it’s the CA’s increasing lack of diversity among its elected leadership — the subject of a well-publicized community conversation in 2010 — its refusal to meaningfully engage in the Downtown Columbia Master Plan process in the late 2000s, or the growing concerns of families with children who have witnessed the slow and steady erosion of programs and facilities designed to serve the needs of Columbia’s next generation, these calls and many others have been met with dismissal or indifference from the CA.