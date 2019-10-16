Classes at Oakland Mills High School resumed Wednesday morning after the Howard County Fire Department responded to a report of gas odor at the school and found no detectable gas levels, a fire department spokesman said.
Students and staff were evacuated from the building around 10:30 a.m. when the smell was first noticed, Howard County Public School System spokesman Brian Bassett said.
The Howard County Fire Department responded at 10:37 a.m. to a call from the Columbia school that reported a gas-like odor near the school’s media center, fire department spokesman Brad Tanner said. Gas monitors used by fire personnel that test for carbon monoxide, hydrogen sulfide, oxygen and combustibles found no levels of those gases, he said.
Any additional action to investigate the undetected source of the odor is “in the school’s hands,” Tanner said.
After firefighters cleared the testing around 11 a.m., faculty and students were allowed back in, Bassett said.
Oakland Mills’ maintenance staff was in route to the school when the smell was first noticed, but any follow-up action is not clear at this time, Bassett said.