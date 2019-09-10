Advertisement Advertisement Columbia Howard County Maryland Oakdale Estate Sep 10, 2019 | 11:36 AM The land where Oakdale Estate resides was bequeathed by King George III in 1766 to the prominent and affluent Warfield family. Next Gallery PHOTOS My Festival of India Advertisement Columbia Columbia Festival Food Preparations Sep 8, 2019 New Howard student member of the board First day of school throughout the Baltimore area Howard Community College's Academic Commons and Howard Hall Howard Schools kickoff celebration Historic Ellicott City Gas Leak and Partial Evacuation Raul Delerme Casey Cares Foundation in Howard County