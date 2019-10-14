Three restaurants, specializing in wood-fired pizza and Indian and Thai cuisines, will be coming to Columbia’s future Merriweather District.
Matchbox, Clove and Cardamom, and Dok Kao Thai Eatery are the latest to join the Merriweather District, the Howard Hughes Corporation announced Monday.
The announcement comes nearly a month after Busboy and Poets, a Washington, D.C.-based chain, revealed it would be opening its largest restaurant in the Merriweather District.
Monday’s announcement is “another significant milestone as we continue to transform the Merriweather District into a dynamic regional destination,” Greg Fitchitt, president of the Howard Hughes Corporation’s Columbia, Maryland region, said in a statement.
Dok Kaho Thai Eatery, from Ashburn, Virginia, is known for its Bangkok-inspired menu. The Columbia location will have seating for 100, including outdoor seats, as part of its 3,400-square-foot space, according to a news release.
Based out of Hanover, Clove and Cardamom will feature flavorful and fresh global fusion fare with health conscious, vegan and traditional Indian dishes. The cafe/restaurant will sit in a nearly 2,700-square-foot space.
Matchbox, a Washington-based restaurant, will open a 150-seat space, serving wood-fired pizza, appetizers such as shrimp and grits and mini burgers, and a weekend brunch menu filled with small plates and cocktails.
The Columbia location will be Matchbox’s fourth restaurant in Maryland. The 5,000-square-foot space will feature indoor and outdoor seating and a “lively sidewalk scene,” the release says.
Named after Langston Hughes, the Busboy and Poets space will be a two-story standalone building at more than 10,000 square feet. It will feature an indoor and outdoor seating on both levels, and a bookstore and event space.
The Merriweather District, a 35-acre, mixed-use development, is being built by the Howard Hughes Corporation and is set to open sometime in 2020.
Baltimore Sun reporter Christina Tkacik contributed to this article.