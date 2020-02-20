Columbia location of The Melting Pot abruptly closes

The Melting Pot, a fondue restaurant with more than 100 locations nationwide, closed their Columbia location Thursday.
In a post on their Facebook page, The Melting Pot said the reason for the closure was compliance issues related to its franchise agreement.
“We appreciate the opportunity to have served the Columbia, MD community for over 15 years at this location,” the Facebook post reads. The restaurant had been located at 5325 Village Center Dr.
There are no confirmed plans to re-open the location elsewhere at this time, though the Facebook post said The Melting Pot Restaurants Inc. has interest in returning to Columbia in the future.
There are three locations still open in Maryland in Gaithersburg, Towson and Annapolis.