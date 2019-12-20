Julie Smith, for instance, has several acrylic paintings of bison that accentuate their powerful and dignified presence. These are close-up views of single bison, so they amount to a kind of natural portraiture. In “Fearless,” the bison looking your way makes it clear that it lives up to that painting’s title, and “Chieftain” provides a side profile view of another proud bison. Unlike the clear skies found in those paintings, “Solstice Morning” features a bison whose bulk seems even more formidable owing to the eclipse conditions that present it as a blackened form backed by a dark purple sky.