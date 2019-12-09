Advertisement Advertisement Columbia Howard County Maryland Seasonal Celebrations Dec 09, 2019 | 9:21 AM Seasonal Celebrations at Merriweather Park at Symphony Woods Next Gallery PHOTOS Challah Bake Advertisement Columbia Columbia Frosty Fun Run Frosty Fun Run, the kick-off event for 2019 Winter Celebration at Merriweather Park at Symphony Woods. Share Your Blessings Howard County Family Volunteer Day - Planting Trees 'Final Push' of Redistricting Opposition Rally Howard County Fire Department Training 2019 Howard Changemakers Alpaca Festival 'Damn Yankees!' Advertisement