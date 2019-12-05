Judging from the many young theatergoers accompanied by their parents and grandparents at a recent performance, the plot that involves a single-item Christmas wish list is more than enough of a story line to keep us attentive. Sure, we all know how things will turn out on Christmas morning in Ralphie’s house, but it’s fun to get caught up in his nervous anticipation as he sings “Red Ryder Carbine Action BB Gun.”