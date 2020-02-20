The instincts of siblings are on display in Columbia with the Schumann Quartett

If chamber musicians generally have an innate ability to be on the same musical wavelength as their on-stage colleagues, this particular string quartet has a very specific biographical reason for getting along so well in concert: Three of the quartet’s four members are brothers. Erik and Ken Schumann play the violin, and Mark Schumann plays the cello. They have been performing together since childhood, so it’s tempting to consider these German siblings to be so close that they don’t even need to speak in order to communicate with each other.