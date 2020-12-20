Advertisement Advertisement Columbia Howard County Maryland Color Burst Ice Rink Dec 20, 2020 at 11:13 AM Color Burst Ice Rink is open for a festive, safe activity during the pandemic. Color Burst Ice Rink, Merriweather District 6000 Merriweather Drive in Columbia, Saturday December 19, 2020. Next Gallery PHOTOS Ellicott City Kiwanis Club partners with HCPS to Provide Meals Advertisement Columbia Howard County December snow in Howard County Snow falls in Howard County on Wednesday, December 16, 2020. By Brian Krista Dec 16, 2020 27th annual Symphony of Lights | PHOTOS Dinosaur Drive-Thru at Howard County Fairgrounds Thanksgiving Dinner Food Baskets Election Day 2020 in Howard County Women's Suffragist March Early voting in Howard County Howard County Board of Elections canvasing Advertisement