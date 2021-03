Owner and creator of DoodleHATCH, Lee Anderson demonstrates how she posed for some of the character-positions for the mural as the designer and supervisor, Justin Nepomuceno looks on. Over forty-one volunteer artists are creating a 15,000 square foot mural of mythical creatures for DoodleHATCH Department Store, for Mystical Creatures, Time Travelers, & Galactic Tourists - an interactive art museum. Characters in the mural were inspired by several displays in the store. The mural consists of 35 panels and is 140 feet long. Lee Andersen, owner and creator of DoodleHatch, is hoping it will become a tourist attraction. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)