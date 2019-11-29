Exploring another distant land, Sarah Herman has a colorfully assertive series shot in Morocco. There is a strong sense of an individual human subject in “Sahara Desert Workman,” and his close-up presence is reinforced by the bright colors he sports in his clothing. More reticent, however, is the presentation of a female subject in “Long Way Home.” We see a woman from behind as she walks down a narrow street. And the architectural context of this location is neatly emphasized in “Looking In,” whose subject is an ornately decorated doorway.