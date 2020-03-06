On the 100th anniversary of suffrage, a concert in Columbia will celebrate women composers

Columbia Pro Cantare will be “Celebrating Women Composers” during the ambitious program it performs at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Ellicott City. Around 20 short pieces promise to provide quite a musical education.
The Columbia Pro Cantare and its Chamber Singers, soprano Kayla Currie, pianist and organist Sammy Marshall, violinist Ronald Mutchnik, pianist Paul Levi, and the Dunloggin Middle School Choir will perform around 20 short pieces.
The impetus for the concert was that Columbia Pro Cantare wanted to commemorate the centennial of the Constitutional amendment that gave women the right to vote. A few of the pieces on the upcoming program are suffrage anthems dating back 100 years, while others represent music from different periods. Such 19th century composers as Clara Schumann and Fanny Mendelssohn serve as reminders of the fact that women have long played an underappreciated role in the classical music tradition.
Female composers working in the 20th century who are represented on the concert bill include Margaret Bonds, Ondine Moore, Amy Beach and Florence Price. And the 21st century is represented by such contemporary composers as Kim Baryluk and Jennifer Higdon.
Columbia Pro Cantare co-director Laura Lee Fischer selected all of the music and will conduct. Describing her initial research for the program, she said: “I knew of the Clara Schumann, Fanny Mendelssohn and Amy Beach choral pieces. I work at the Library of Congress in the Copyright Office and took advantage of the material on the LOC website to look for early suffrage anthems. That’s where I found ‘March of the Women’ by Ethel Smyth. Then I just started looking for pieces by other women composers that would work well. I didn’t try to restrict the pieces to a particular theme. I was happy to include different subjects and categories.”
Finding some of the pieces involved detective work. For example, Fischer said that “after learning of the Margaret Bonds piece, ‘The Negro Speaks of Rivers,’ I had trouble locating the sheet music. I was able to contact the director of the YouTube performance and she had music and put me in touch with the publisher to get permission to make copies.”
That historical sleuthing will provide an instructive cultural context for this program. It’s not just a history lesson, though, because the contemporary composers represented will demonstrate the thematic continuity between concerns from the past and the lives of women today. A couple of still-active composers, Gwyneth Walker and Jennifer Higdon, are cited by Fischer as inspirational examples of how choral music speaks to the present moment.
“The work by Gwyneth Walker, ‘Let the Life I’ve Lived Speak For Me,’ is particularly meaningful for me,” Fischer said. “The words are from a Quaker phrase asking each of us to act in accordance to our values and beliefs. In this beautiful setting, the composer asks that the lives we’ve led, the friends we’ve made, and the loves we’ve tried to share, with joys and burdens, speak to us.”
Higdon’s “Hear My Voice” will be performed by the Dunloggin Middle School Choir under its director, Lindsay Satterfield.
“It was written for young voices, a middle school chorus, and was written on Election Day 2012," Fischer said. "The lyrics were inspiring to me.”
Those lyrics include the lines “Hear my voice and hear me bring my song of self/With joy I sing of new beginnings ... though I am young, you should know that I am strong/With joy I sing of paths I tread and friendships made strong through music.”
Besides registering powerfully in its own right, Fischer added that Higdon’s composition “suggested to me a broader theme of celebrating and hearing voices we haven’t always heard, including African American women composers.”
Columbia Pro Cantare performs at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3604 Chatham Road in Ellicott City. Tickets are $20, $18 for seniors and students, in advance and $2 more at the door; and $10 for children 15 and under. Call 410-799-9321 or go to procantare.org.