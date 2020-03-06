On the 100th anniversary of suffrage, a concert in Columbia will celebrate women composers

Columbia Pro Cantare co-director Laura Lee Fischer selected all of the music and will conduct. Describing her initial research for the program, she said: “I knew of the Clara Schumann, Fanny Mendelssohn and Amy Beach choral pieces. I work at the Library of Congress in the Copyright Office and took advantage of the material on the LOC website to look for early suffrage anthems. That’s where I found ‘March of the Women’ by Ethel Smyth. Then I just started looking for pieces by other women composers that would work well. I didn’t try to restrict the pieces to a particular theme. I was happy to include different subjects and categories.”