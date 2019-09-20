Teachers, students fill enormous Columbia Art Center show

A similar type of tile roof can be seen in the single house depicted in instructor Joyce Bell’s watercolor “Tuscany Countryside.” However, more than its singular status sets it apart from Koch’s watercolor. Bell has a relatively loose treatment of the watercolor medium for her rendering of the house and a conifer growing next to it. For that matter, the watercolor is allowed to flow to such an extent that some of it drips down the exposed white paper at the bottom half of the composition.