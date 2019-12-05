He also pointed out that Aaron Copland was a mentor to the young Bernstein, and so it seems apt to have Copland’s “A Lincoln Portrait” as the next piece on the program. Composed in 1942 and intended to offer patriotic encouragement to Americans engaged in World War II, “A Lincoln Portrait” contains words by Abraham Lincoln and music by Copland that is intended to evoke the American landscape and experience. Copland’s strong interest in folk music is reflected in musical quotations from “Camptown Races” and other familiar tunes. The narrator for this performance will be Darin Atwater.