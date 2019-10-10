xml:space="preserve">
The principals at Long Reach and Oakland Mills high schools made a football wager for last week's football game against each other. Long Reach played Oakland Mills in its homecoming game. Whichever school lost, the principal from the losing school would be taped to the winning school's cafeteria wall during an all lunch shifts. Each piece of tape will cost $1 and all proceeds will go to the Grassroots Crisis Intervention Center. Oakland Mills won 12-8. Long Reach Principal Josh Wasilewski was taped on Thursday October 10, 2019.

Next Gallery

Advertisement

Columbia

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement