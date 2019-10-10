Wizarding Weekend On Magical Main

Flower Barn, seems to be the main store hosting it, will have a potions making station and herbology. Participating stores will be hosting a scavenger hunt, taking you through the streets of Old Ellicott City. At each stop, you will have to locate a "wizardly" item. Once the item is located, you will receive a special Wizarding Weekend Postcard (while supplies last). Collect all 10 Postcards to create your very own Magical Main book!