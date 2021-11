Christie Lassen, Director of Communications and Partnerships for Howard County Libraries (left), points out some details of the newly renovated Children's Area that includes the Builders' Barn.. After being closed over a year for renovations, the Glenwood Branch of the Howard County Library is set to reopen on Dec. 4. A new outdoor patio, two new multi-use studios, new customer service and self-service areas, newly renovated vending cafe and more are highlighted. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)