Howard County General Hospital held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its 50,000-square-foot, two-story expansion project Monday. The projects are set to be open to the public this week.
The improvements include an inpatient psychiatric unit that can serve 20 patients, a new emergency room entrance and the addition of a 23-bed observation unit.
The Columbia hospital’s new emergency room entrance for pediatric and adult patients will move to the addition beginning Tuesday, and the observation and psychiatric units will move to the new space Wednesday.
“We’re excited to open our new addition which allows us to transition observation and psychiatric care from one of the oldest and most used buildings on campus into a brand new building that provides a healing environment and is equipped with the latest technology and furnishings,” said Steve Snelgrove, president of Howard County General Hospital. “It will help us meet the needs of our rapidly growing and aging community.”
The addition and renovations, which cost $48 million and were publicly and privately funded, began in late 2017.
Howard County General Hospital, a member of John Hopkins Medicine, was originally opened in 1973 and is the only hospital in the county.
“This expansion is critical to provide greater access to health care, more efficient services for our community, and ensure all our residents are healthy and thriving for years to come,” Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said.