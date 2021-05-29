xml:space="preserve">
Reverend Hezekiah Brown Installation | PHOTOS

Marlena Jareaux explaims the purpose of her organization and some background into Rev. Hezekiah Brown's story. The Howard County Lynching Truth & Reconciliation, Inc., held an event at the EC Colored School to reveal an installation for Reverend Hezekiah Brown, who was the victim of an attempted lynching.
(Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Reverend Hezekiah Brown Installation | PHOTOS

May 29, 2021
The Howard County Lynching Truth & Reconciliation, Inc., held an event at the EC Colored School to reveal an installation for Reverend Hezekiah Brown, who was the victim of an attempted lynching.
Reverend Hezekiah Brown Installation
The Howard County Lynching Truth & Reconciliation, Inc., held an event at the EC Colored School to reveal an installation for Reverend Hezekiah Brown, who was the victim of an attempted lynching.
The Howard County Lynching Truth & Reconciliation, Inc., held an event at the EC Colored School to reveal an installation for Reverend Hezekiah Brown, who was the victim of an attempted lynching.
Reverend Hezekiah Brown Installation
Marlena Jareaux, one of the founders of The Howard County Lynching Truth & Reconciliation, Inc., introduces herself to those assembled. The Howard County Lynching Truth & Reconciliation, Inc., held an event at the EC Colored School to reveal an installation for Reverend Hezekiah Brown, who was the victim of an attempted lynching.
Marlena Jareaux, one of the founders of The Howard County Lynching Truth & Reconciliation, Inc., introduces herself to those assembled.
Reverend Hezekiah Brown Installation
Marlena Jareaux explaims the purpose of her organization and some background into Rev. Hezekiah Brown's story. The Howard County Lynching Truth & Reconciliation, Inc., held an event at the EC Colored School to reveal an installation for Reverend Hezekiah Brown, who was the victim of an attempted lynching.
Marlena Jareaux explaims the purpose of her organization and some background into Rev. Hezekiah Brown's story.
Reverend Hezekiah Brown Installation
Lynn Mumma and Marlena Jareaux unveil the Reverend Hezekiah Brown installation. The Howard County Lynching Truth & Reconciliation, Inc., held an event at the EC Colored School to reveal an installation for Reverend Hezekiah Brown, who was the victim of an attempted lynching.
Lynn Mumma and Marlena Jareaux unveil the Reverend Hezekiah Brown installation.
Reverend Hezekiah Brown Installation
Gina Richardson reads a portion of the installation to those asembled. The Howard County Lynching Truth & Reconciliation, Inc., held an event at the EC Colored School to reveal an installation for Reverend Hezekiah Brown, who was the victim of an attempted lynching.
Gina Richardson reads a portion of the installation to those asembled.
Reverend Hezekiah Brown Installation
Lynn Mumma reads a portion of the installation to those asembled. The Howard County Lynching Truth & Reconciliation, Inc., held an event at the EC Colored School to reveal an installation for Reverend Hezekiah Brown, who was the victim of an attempted lynching.
Lynn Mumma reads a portion of the installation to those asembled.
Reverend Hezekiah Brown Installation
Marlena Jareaux reads a portion of the installation to those asembled. The Howard County Lynching Truth & Reconciliation, Inc., held an event at the EC Colored School to reveal an installation for Reverend Hezekiah Brown, who was the victim of an attempted lynching.
Marlena Jareaux reads a portion of the installation to those asembled.
Reverend Hezekiah Brown Installation
Joy Owens reads a portion of the installation to those asembled. The Howard County Lynching Truth & Reconciliation, Inc., held an event at the EC Colored School to reveal an installation for Reverend Hezekiah Brown, who was the victim of an attempted lynching.
Joy Owens reads a portion of the installation to those asembled.
Reverend Hezekiah Brown Installation
Liz Walsh, Chair Howard County Council, representing Ellicott City, District 1, makes remarks during the event. The Howard County Lynching Truth & Reconciliation, Inc., held an event at the EC Colored School to reveal an installation for Reverend Hezekiah Brown, who was the victim of an attempted lynching.
Liz Walsh, Chair Howard County Council, representing Ellicott City, District 1, makes remarks during the event.
Reverend Hezekiah Brown Installation
Dr. Chao Wu, Howard County Board of Education Chair, makes remarks during the event. The Howard County Lynching Truth & Reconciliation, Inc., held an event at the EC Colored School to reveal an installation for Reverend Hezekiah Brown, who was the victim of an attempted lynching.
Dr. Chao Wu, Howard County Board of Education Chair, makes remarks during the event.
Reverend Hezekiah Brown Installation
Marlena Jareaux explaims the purpose of her organization and some background into Rev. Hezekiah Brown's story. The Howard County Lynching Truth & Reconciliation, Inc., held an event at the EC Colored School to reveal an installation for Reverend Hezekiah Brown, who was the victim of an attempted lynching.
Marlena Jareaux explaims the purpose of her organization and some background into Rev. Hezekiah Brown's story.
Reverend Hezekiah Brown Installation
Byron C. Saunders - Arts Management Consultant / Actor / Director / Producer / Dramaturge / Historian, makes remarks during the event. The Howard County Lynching Truth & Reconciliation, Inc., held an event at the EC Colored School to reveal an installation for Reverend Hezekiah Brown, who was the victim of an attempted lynching.
Byron C. Saunders - Arts Management Consultant / Actor / Director / Producer / Dramaturge / Historian, makes remarks during the event.
Reverend Hezekiah Brown Installation
C. Vernon Gray, PH.D, Administrator Office of Human Rights Howard County, former Professor of Political Science Morgan State University, makes remarks during the event. The Howard County Lynching Truth & Reconciliation, Inc., held an event at the EC Colored School to reveal an installation for Reverend Hezekiah Brown, who was the victim of an attempted lynching.
C. Vernon Gray, PH.D, Administrator Office of Human Rights Howard County, former Professor of Political Science Morgan State University, makes remarks during the event.
Reverend Hezekiah Brown Installation
Willie Flowers, NAACP, Howard County Branch #7020, makes remarks during the event. The Howard County Lynching Truth & Reconciliation, Inc., held an event at the EC Colored School to reveal an installation for Reverend Hezekiah Brown, who was the victim of an attempted lynching.
Willie Flowers, NAACP, Howard County Branch #7020, makes remarks during the event.
Reverend Hezekiah Brown Installation
The Howard County Lynching Truth & Reconciliation, Inc., held an event at the EC Colored School to reveal an installation for Reverend Hezekiah Brown, who was the victim of an attempted lynching.
The Howard County Lynching Truth & Reconciliation, Inc., held an event at the EC Colored School to reveal an installation for Reverend Hezekiah Brown, who was the victim of an attempted lynching.
