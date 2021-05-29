(Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media) Columbia Howard County Maryland Reverend Hezekiah Brown Installation | PHOTOS May 29, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement The Howard County Lynching Truth & Reconciliation, Inc., held an event at the EC Colored School to reveal an installation for Reverend Hezekiah Brown, who was the victim of an attempted lynching. Reverend Hezekiah Brown Installation The Howard County Lynching Truth & Reconciliation, Inc., held an event at the EC Colored School to reveal an installation for Reverend Hezekiah Brown, who was the victim of an attempted lynching. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media) Reverend Hezekiah Brown Installation Marlena Jareaux, one of the founders of The Howard County Lynching Truth & Reconciliation, Inc., introduces herself to those assembled. Marlena Jareaux explaims the purpose of her organization and some background into Rev. Hezekiah Brown's story. Lynn Mumma and Marlena Jareaux unveil the Reverend Hezekiah Brown installation. Gina Richardson reads a portion of the installation to those asembled. Lynn Mumma reads a portion of the installation to those asembled. Marlena Jareaux reads a portion of the installation to those asembled. Joy Owens reads a portion of the installation to those asembled. Liz Walsh, Chair Howard County Council, representing Ellicott City, District 1, makes remarks during the event. Dr. Chao Wu, Howard County Board of Education Chair, makes remarks during the event. Byron C. Saunders - Arts Management Consultant / Actor / Director / Producer / Dramaturge / Historian, makes remarks during the event. C. Vernon Gray, PH.D, Administrator Office of Human Rights Howard County, former Professor of Political Science Morgan State University, makes remarks during the event. Willie Flowers, NAACP, Howard County Branch #7020, makes remarks during the event. 