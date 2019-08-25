Howard Community College's Academic Commons and Howard Hall

Two buildings at HCC have been renovated Academic Commons and Howard Hall. The buildings are open ahead of the new school year. Academic Commons has instructional and support spaces for the social sciences and teacher education areas, including an anthropology undergraduate research lab, early childhood education and teacher labs with smart technology, and a mock trial room for criminal justice courses. Culinary Suite with its new classrooms and baking kitchen. Howard Hall has nursing classes for continued education and the Clare E. McHugh Honors Commons and offices that bring together all the college’s honors programs into one location.