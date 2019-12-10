A 14-year-old Howard County student is “expected” to be charged with assault after an incident with a school resource officer at Harper’s Choice Middle School, county police said Tuesday.
According to police, the student was “behaving in a disorderly fashion” and an SRO stationed at the school was called by school staff.
“When the officer arrived, the student struck her and a scuffle broke out between the two,” a witness told police.
The SRO officer was treated for minor injuries at a hospital.
The incident occurred around 2:40 p.m. Monday inside the Columbia middle school, according to Sherry Llewellyn, a police spokeswoman.
“It is expected that the student will be charged with assault,” Llewellyn said. The incident will be reviewed as part of standard police protocol.
A schools spokesman declined to comment.