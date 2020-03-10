Two Baltimore eateries are coming to Howard County later this year as part of new Merriweather District

Two Baltimore-area eateries, The Charmery and The Food Market, are expanding into Howard County later this year.
The Charmery, a local favorite ice cream shop, and The Food Market, a popular restaurant located on The Avenue in Hampden, are opening spots in downtown Columbia as part of the new Merriweather District.
The two new restaurants join a list of previously announced upcoming openings in the Merriweather District, including Busboys and Poets, Matchbox, Clove and Cardamom, Dok Kao Thai Eatery and a WhyHotel pop-up hotel.
The Charmery currently has two locations in Hampden and one in Towson. Its second Hampden location, known as the Ice-Cream Factory, is located within the Union Collective.
“As we look to the future of the city that has, throughout its history, uniquely fused the cultures of Baltimore and Washington, we are thrilled to welcome two of Baltimore’s most beloved local food concepts to downtown Columbia,” Greg Fitchitt, president of the Howard Hughes Corporation’s Columbia, Maryland region, said in a statement.
“Both The Charmery and The Food Market are known for their deep roots and loyalty to the communities they serve,” he added.
By the summer, The Charmery is scheduled to open a 1,390-square-foot-space in the Juniper mixed-use residential building in the Merriweather District.
“We’re incredibly excited to bring the life and spirit of what we’ve cultivated in the Baltimore community to Columbia,” said Laura Alima, co-owner of The Charmery and a former Columbia resident.
“I grew up in Columbia and still have family in the area, so this expansion truly feels like a natural progression into an area that we already know and love.”
The Columbia location will feature new flavors inspired by businesses and musical talents of the Merriweather District, according to a news release.
Current popular ice cream flavors from the shop include Maryland Mud and Old Bay Caramel.
The Food Market currently offers brunch and dinner in Hampden. In its Columbia location, the eatery will also offer lunch services.
The 5,000-square-foot-space, featuring indoor and outdoor seating, will be located on Little Patuxent Parkway. It is scheduled to open in late 2020.
“We have a long-standing clientele from Columbia that has been traveling to Baltimore since we opened,” said Chad Gauss, the owner of The Food Market. “We look forward to opening our doors and being an integral part of the Columbia community.”
The Food Market “brings its approachable yet innovative spin on comfort food through its value-driven menu” to Columbia, according to the news release.