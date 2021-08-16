Groundbreaking for Ellicott City flood mitigation pond | PHOTOS

Ground breaking for the H7 Dry Flood Mitigation Pond. (L to R) Ben Grumbles, Secretary Maryland Department of the Environment; State Senator Katie Fry Hester (District 9); Governor Larry Hogan; Howard County Executive, Dr. Calvin Ball; State Delegate Courtney Watson (District 9B); and Christopher Pineda, Executive Director at Ellicott City Partnership. Howard County Executive Calvin Ball joined by Gov. Larry Hogan for the groundbreaking of the H7 Dry Flood Mitigation Pond as part of the Ellicott City Safe and Sound plan. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)