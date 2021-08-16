Groundbreaking for Ellicott City flood mitigation pond | PHOTOS

xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">

Groundbreaking for Ellicott City flood mitigation pond |...

Ground breaking for the H7 Dry Flood Mitigation Pond. (L to R) Ben Grumbles, Secretary Maryland Department of the Environment; State Senator Katie Fry Hester (District 9); Governor Larry Hogan; Howard County Executive, Dr. Calvin Ball; State Delegate Courtney Watson (District 9B); and Christopher Pineda, Executive Director at Ellicott City Partnership. Howard County Executive Calvin Ball joined by Gov. Larry Hogan for the groundbreaking of the H7 Dry Flood Mitigation Pond as part of the Ellicott City Safe and Sound plan.
(Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Aug 16, 2021
Howard County Executive Calvin Ball was joined by Gov. Larry Hogan and others for the groundbreaking of the H7 Dry Flood Mitigation Pond as part of the Ellicott City Safe and Sound plan.
Governor Larry Hogan speaks at the H-7 Dry Mitigation Pond ground breaking. Howard County Executive Calvin Ball joined by Gov. Larry Hogan for the groundbreaking of the H7 Dry Flood Mitigation Pond as part of the Ellicott City Safe and Sound plan. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
Ellicott City Site H-7, Dry Flood Mitigation Pond. Howard County Executive Calvin Ball joined by Gov. Larry Hogan for the groundbreaking of the H7 Dry Flood Mitigation Pond as part of the Ellicott City Safe and Sound plan. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
Governor Larry Hogan speaks at the H-7 Dry Mitigation Pond ground breaking. Howard County Executive Calvin Ball joined by Gov. Larry Hogan for the groundbreaking of the H7 Dry Flood Mitigation Pond as part of the Ellicott City Safe and Sound plan. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
Governor Larry Hogan speaks at the H-7 Dry Mitigation Pond ground breaking. Howard County Executive Calvin Ball joined by Gov. Larry Hogan for the groundbreaking of the H7 Dry Flood Mitigation Pond as part of the Ellicott City Safe and Sound plan. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
Howard County Executive Dr. Calvin Ball speaks at the H-7 Dry Mitigation Pond ground breaking. Howard County Executive Calvin Ball joined Gov. Larry Hogan for the groundbreaking of the H7 Dry Flood Mitigation Pond as part of the Ellicott City Safe and Sound plan. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
Howard County Executive Dr. Calvin Ball speaks at the H-7 Dry Mitigation Pond ground breaking. Howard County Executive Calvin Ball joined by Gov. Larry Hogan for the groundbreaking of the H7 Dry Flood Mitigation Pond as part of the Ellicott City Safe and Sound plan. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
State Senator Katie Fry Hester (District 9) speaks at the H-7 Dry Mitigation Pond ground breaking. Howard County Executive Calvin Ball joined Gov. Larry Hogan for the groundbreaking of the H7 Dry Flood Mitigation Pond as part of the Ellicott City Safe and Sound plan. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
Delegate Courtney Watson (9B) speaks at the H-7 Dry Mitigation Pond ground breaking. Howard County Executive Calvin Ball joined Gov. Larry Hogan for the groundbreaking of the H7 Dry Flood Mitigation Pond as part of the Ellicott City Safe and Sound plan. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
Christopher Pineda, Executive Director at Ellicott City Partnership speaks at the H-7 Dry Mitigation Pond ground breaking. Howard County Executive Calvin Ball joined Gov. Larry Hogan for the groundbreaking of the H7 Dry Flood Mitigation Pond as part of the Ellicott City Safe and Sound plan. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
Ground breaking for the H7 Dry Flood Mitigation Pond. (L to R) Ben Grumbles, Secretary Maryland Department of the Environment; State Senator Katie Fry Hester (District 9); Governor Larry Hogan; Howard County Executive, Dr. Calvin Ball; State Delegate Courtney Watson (District 9B); and Christopher Pineda, Executive Director at Ellicott City Partnership. Howard County Executive Calvin Ball joined by Gov. Larry Hogan for the groundbreaking of the H7 Dry Flood Mitigation Pond as part of the Ellicott City Safe and Sound plan. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
Ground breaking for the H7 Dry Flood Mitigation Pond. (L to R) Ben Grumbles, Secretary Maryland Department of the Environment; State Senator Katie Fry Hester (District 9); Governor Larry Hogan; Howard County Executive, Dr. Calvin Ball; State Delegate Courtney Watson (District 9B); and Christopher Pineda, Executive Director at Ellicott City Partnership. Howard County Executive Calvin Ball joined by Gov. Larry Hogan for the groundbreaking of the H7 Dry Flood Mitigation Pond as part of the Ellicott City Safe and Sound plan. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
Ground breaking for the H7 Dry Flood Mitigation Pond. (L to R) Ben Grumbles, Secretary Maryland Department of the Environment; State Senator Katie Fry Hester (District 9); Governor Larry Hogan; Howard County Executive, Dr. Calvin Ball; State Delegate Courtney Watson (District 9B); and Christopher Pineda, Executive Director at Ellicott City Partnership. Howard County Executive Calvin Ball joined by Gov. Larry Hogan for the groundbreaking of the H7 Dry Flood Mitigation Pond as part of the Ellicott City Safe and Sound plan. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
