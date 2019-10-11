A 19-year-old man injured in Monday’s double shooting in Columbia has died, Howard County police announced Friday.
D’Marni Ware, of Columbia, died as a result of injuries sustained in the shooting, police said. Ware, who police said was shot in the head, had been in critical condition since Monday night.
Jaiden Marquise Pender, 18, of Columbia, was treated and released from the hospital Tuesday.
Both men were transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.
Howard police responded to a report of shots fired in the 9500 block of Sea Shadow at 9:37 p.m. Monday. Upon arriving, officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds in a parking lot.
Investigators believe the two men met with Tyquan Leondre Carter on Monday night to “complete a drug deal,” according to a news release.
Carter, 20, of Columbia, was arrested Tuesday in Baltimore. He was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, assault and other related charges, according to police.
However, detectives will now coordinate with the Howard County State’s Attorney’s Office “to address appropriate additional charges” in the wake of Ware’s death, police said.
Carter is being represented by the Office of the Public Defender in Howard County. As of Friday, he had not been assigned an attorney.
He is being held without bond at the Howard County Detention Center. He is scheduled to appear in Howard County District Court on Nov. 8.
In early August, Carter was arrested and charged with felony drug possession with intent to distribute, according to online court records. The drug case was forwarded to the Circuit Court of Baltimore County, and a trial is scheduled for Jan. 30.