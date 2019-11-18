A house fire was reported just before 9 a.m. Monday in the 5500 block of Bluecoat Lane in Columbia, the Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services said.
Upon arrival, crews saw heavy fire showing from the second floor and through the roof of the home, according to a news release.
There were no residents at home during the time of the fire, officials said. Two dogs were rescued and transported to a veterinarian facility. The dogs were alert and appeared to be “doing fine,” according to the release.
The American Red Cross is assisting two adults who were displaced.
The fire, which took less than 30 minutes to contain, is under investigation by the Howard County Office of the Fire Marshal.
This was the second house fire reported in Columbia in the past 48 hours.
Just before 4 p.m. Saturday, Howard firefighters and paramedics received multiple reports of a house fire in the 6400 block of Guilford Road in Columbia.
Crews arrived to find fire showing from the first floor of the home, the department said. The residents were home when the fire started, and they were safely evacuated before firefighters arrived. Two dogs were rescued and were reunited with their family at a neighboring house.
The American Red Cross is assisting five adults and one child who were displaced by the fire.
The fire took 30 minutes to contain and is under investigation by the county Office of the Fire Marshal.
A GoFundMe for the family displaced by Saturday’s fire has been set up.