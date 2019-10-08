Howard County police are investigating a double shooting in Columbia as the result of a “suspected drug deal,” the department announced Tuesday morning.
Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 9500 block of Sea Shadow at 9:37 p.m. Monday, police said.
Upon arriving, police said two male victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds in a parking lot.
After being transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, D’Marni Ware, 19, has been listed in critical condition and Jaiden Marquise Pender, 18, is listed in serious condition, police said.
In the initial investigation, police believe the two victims met with a third male to complete a drug deal where “an altercation ensued and the suspect shot both victims before fleeing,” according to police.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 410-313-STOP or email HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov.