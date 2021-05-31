(Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media) Columbia Howard County Maryland Memorial Day 2021 at Stevens Forest Pool in Oakland Mills, Columbia | PHOTOS May 31, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement Stevens Forest Pool in the Village of Oakland Mills, Columbia, on Memorial Day 2021. This is the first weekend Columbia Association pools have opened since 2019. Memorial Day 2021 at Stevens Forest Pool in Oakland Mills, Columbia Stevens Forest Pool in the Village of Oakland Mills, Columbia, on Memorial Day 2021. This is the first weekend Columbia Association pools have opened since 2019. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media) Memorial Day 2021 at Stevens Forest Pool in Oakland Mills, Columbia With the air temperature at 61 degres and the pool temperature at 76 degrees, several familys spent their 2021 Memorial Day Holiday at Stevens Forest Pool, Oakland Mills Village in Columbia. It is the first weekend Columbia Association pools have been open since 2019. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media) Memorial Day 2021 at Stevens Forest Pool in Oakland Mills, Columbia Stevens Forest Pool on Memorial Day 2021 is the first weekend of Columbia Association pools being open since 2019. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media) Memorial Day 2021 at Stevens Forest Pool in Oakland Mills, Columbia Eleven Year-old, Sarai F. (left) of Stevens Forest, jumps off the diving board into the Stevens Forest Pool on Memorial Day 2021. It is the first weekend Columbia Association pools have been open since 2019. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media) Memorial Day 2021 at Stevens Forest Pool in Oakland Mills, Columbia (Left to Right) Michele Threefoot, Penelope Kennedy, and Ashton Beauchamp all from Stevens Forest, pose for a pool-side photo at Stevens Forest Pool on Memorial Day 2021. It is the first weekend that Columbia Association pools have been open since 2019. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media) Memorial Day 2021 at Stevens Forest Pool in Oakland Mills, Columbia Karita Glisson, 15, is a 1st year Life Guard at Stevens Forest Pool. Memorial Day 2021 is the first weekend of Columbia Association pools have opened since 2019. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media) Memorial Day 2021 at Stevens Forest Pool in Oakland Mills, Columbia Family Fun at Stevens Forest Pool on Memorial Day 2021. Jamie Fessler and husband Mike (not pictured) of Ellicott City, spent the afternoon at the pool with thier children, Derek, 5, April, 3, and Dennis, 7. This is the first weekend Columbia Association pools have been open since 2019. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media) Memorial Day 2021 at Stevens Forest Pool in Oakland Mills, Columbia Marjorie Del Carman, 13, spends some time floating on her back at Stevens Forest Pool on Memorial Day 2021. This is the first weekend Columbia Association pools have been open since 2019. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media) Memorial Day 2021 at Stevens Forest Pool in Oakland Mills, Columbia Anna Farley, 19, of Columbia, is a life guard at Stevens Forest Pool. Memorial Day 2021 is the first weekend Columbia Association pools have opened since 2019. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media) Memorial Day 2021 at Stevens Forest Pool in Oakland Mills, Columbia Mollie Nelson and her husband Brenton Nelson of the Village of Wilde Lake, watch their kids dive off the diving board at Stevens Forest Pool on Memorial Day 2021. It is the first weekend Columbia Association pools have opened since 2019. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media) Memorial Day 2021 at Stevens Forest Pool in Oakland Mills, Columbia Perrin Nelson, 11, dives off the diving board at Stevens Forest Pool on Memorial Day 2021. This is the first weekend of Columbia Association pools hve opened since 2019. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media) Memorial Day 2021 at Stevens Forest Pool in Oakland Mills, Columbia Damian Nelson, 8 of Wilde Lake, does a cannon Ball as his brother Perrin, 11, climbs out of the pool at Stevens Forest Pool on Memorial Day 2021. This is the first weekend Columbia Association pools have opened since 2019. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media) Memorial Day 2021 at Stevens Forest Pool in Oakland Mills, Columbia Kathleen Roberts spends time knitting while her son swims at Stevens Forest Pool on Memorial Day 2021. This is the first weekend of Columbia Association pools have opened since 2019. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media) Memorial Day 2021 at Stevens Forest Pool in Oakland Mills, Columbia Ben Roberts, 8, spent much of his time retrieving objects from the bottom of Stevens Forest Pool with friends on Memorial Day 2021. This is the first weekend Columbia Association pools have opened since 2019. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media) Memorial Day 2021 at Stevens Forest Pool in Oakland Mills, Columbia Life guard Peter Farley, 15, whistles and announces "Adult Swim" at Stevens Forest Pool on Memorial Day 2021. This is the first weekend Columbia Association pools have opened since 2019. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media) Memorial Day 2021 at Stevens Forest Pool in Oakland Mills, Columbia (Left to Right) Ezra Agboli, 13, Isaac Agboli, 11, and layla Greten, 13, have a catch while waiting for "Adult Swim" to end at Stevens Forest Pool on Memorial Day 2021. this is the first weekend Columbia Association pools have opened since 2019. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media) Memorial Day 2021 at Stevens Forest Pool in Oakland Mills, Columbia Ian Kennedy flips off the diving board at Stevens Forest Pool on Memorial Day 2021. This is the first weekend Columbia Association pools have opened since 2019. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media) Memorial Day 2021 at Stevens Forest Pool in Oakland Mills, Columbia Mike Elser jumps off the diving board entertaining friends (left) Ian Kennedy, and (center) Adam Bell at Stevens Forest Pool on Memorial Day 2021. This is the first weekend Columbia Association pools have opened since 2019. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media) Memorial Day 2021 at Stevens Forest Pool in Oakland Mills, Columbia Mike Fessler, Ellicott City, give his 7 year-old son, Dennis refreasher swimming lessons at Stevens Forest Pool on Memorial Day 2021. This is the first weekend Columbia Association pools have opened since 2019. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media) Memorial Day 2021 at Stevens Forest Pool in Oakland Mills, Columbia Issac Agboli, 11, completes a flip off the diving board at Stevens Forest Pool on Memorial Day 2021. This is the first weekend of Columbia Association pools have opened since 2019. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media) Memorial Day 2021 at Stevens Forest Pool in Oakland Mills, Columbia Josh Harbaugh, 11, attempts a "front flip with a twist" at Stevens Forest Pool on Memorial Day 2021. This is the first weekend Columbia Association pools have oipened since 2019. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media) Memorial Day 2021 at Stevens Forest Pool in Oakland Mills, Columbia Aiden Spong, 13, (left) has a catch with his uncle, Zach Johnson at Stevens Forest Pool on Memorial Day 2021. This is the first weekend of Columbia Association pools have opened since 2019. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media) Memorial Day 2021 at Stevens Forest Pool in Oakland Mills, Columbia Ezra Agboli, 13, dives off the diving board at Stevens Forest Pool on Memorial Day 2021. This is the first weekend of Columbia Association pools have opened since 2019. (Jeffrey F. Gretchen Overdurff, of Owen Brown, Columbia, reads a magazine pool-side at Stevens Forest Pool on Memorial Day 2021. This is the first weekend Columbia Association pools have opened since 2019. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media) Memorial Day 2021 at Stevens Forest Pool in Oakland Mills, Columbia Stevens Forest Pool in the Village of Oakland Mills, Columbia, on Memorial Day 2021. This is the first weekend Columbia Association pools have opened since 2019. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)