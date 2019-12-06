Advertisement Advertisement Columbia Howard County Maryland Challah Bake Dec 06, 2019 | 4:28 PM The fifth annual event, hosted by the Jewish Federation of Howard County, took place at the Kahler Hall in Columbia. Around 200 women came out to make challah, a traditional Jewish bread. Next Gallery PHOTOS Frosty Fun Run Advertisement Columbia Columbia Share Your Blessings Share Your Blessings - The Columbia Pregnancy Center and Baby Boutique, Columbia, MD. Howard County Family Volunteer Day - Planting Trees 'Final Push' of Redistricting Opposition Rally Howard County Fire Department Training 2019 Howard Changemakers Alpaca Festival 'Damn Yankees!' Wrestling clinic with Olympic gold medalist Advertisement