Two dead, one seriously injured in Columbia when car struck a tree

A driver and a backseat passenger are dead after their car left the roadway around 2:30 a.m. Sunday and hit a tree, according to Howard County police.
Another passenger is in critical condition after being taken to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center.
Police say the Mazda3 was traveling north on Snowden River Parkway past Good Hunters Ride when it left the roadway for an unknown reason and struck a tree in the median. The driver and backseat passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.
Preliminary investigation shows speed was a factor.
The victims’ identities have not yet been released, pending family notification.
As of early Sunday, Snowden River Parkway between Good Hunters Ride and Tamar Drive remained closed.