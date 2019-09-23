Suspect still at large after 2 men injured in shooting last week in Columbia

Howard County police still have not identified the individual they say shot and injured two people Tuesday in a residential Columbia neighborhood.
Officers responded at around 10:30 p.m. to a report of shots fired in the 6500 block of Quiet Hours located off Broken Land Parkway in Owen Brown Village.
When police arrived, two men — Shawn Tyree Croston and Kendrick Oneil Jackson — were found with gunshot wounds. The men, both Columbia residents, were transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore that night. Croston, 21, was listed in serious condition last week but was released “after a day or two,” a police spokeswoman said Monday. Jackson, 31, was treated and released.
Police have not identified a motive for the shooting, and the investigation is ongoing. Police are asking anyone with information to call 410-313-STOP or email HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov.