Family of Rabiah Ahmad plead for information on killing of pregnant woman, daughter in Columbia

The family of Rabiah Ahmad, who was shot and killed in Columbia last month, held a news conference outside the Howard County Police Department to plead with the public to bring any pertinent information forward.
At the time of the shooting Ahmad was 28 weeks pregnant. The baby girl, Ahja, was delivered and died a few days later.
Ahmad’s mother, Jameelah Ahmad, was among the attendees. She said Ahmad had traveled to Columbia to spend time with her baby’s father. When the pandemic struck, Ahmad decided to quarantine in Maryland.
“How are you able to sleep at night, knowing that you took the life of not one, but two beautiful beings?” Jameelah said. “What did she do to someone to deserve such evil and wicked acts?”
Family members traveled from Florida for the Friday news conference which was hosted by the Council on American-Islamic Relations.
At the event, Howard County Police Chief Lisa Myers also announced the reward for information was being increased to $20,000.
“We believe there are people who know what happened in this tragic accident,” Myers said Friday.
County police said officers responded to the 6600 block of Dovecote Drive for a report of several shots fired at about 11 p.m. July 31. They found Ahmad, 30, shot inside a home there. She was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, where she died, police said.
Doctors were able to deliver the baby girl, Ahja, who died Aug. 5, police said.
No one else was injured in the shooting, according to police. Police said multiple bullets were fired into the residence from the outside, and one of the rounds hit Ahmad.
Ahmad’s boyfriend, Kadeem Bailey, confirmed that he was present the night of the shooting but declined to comment further.
The shooting took place on the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, the Day of Sacrifice. While Bailey did confirm that Ahmad was Muslim, police said this week there is no evidence to suggest the shooting was a hate crime. The motive remains under investigation.
In addition to the police department’s reward of $20,000, the Council on American-Islamic Relations is offering a $5,000 reward for information about the killings.
Howard police are urging residents in the area to check their doorbell or security cameras for any activity around 11 p.m. on July 31. Anyone who may have seen or heard something in the area, or has any other information, is urged to contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov. Callers may remain anonymous.
A GoFundMe has been set up in honor of Ahmad and Ahja at gofundme.com/f/kiyomi-house.
This story may be updated.