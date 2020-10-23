Two-alarm Columbia townhouse fire causes $1 million in damages

A two-alarm fire at a Columbia townhouse on Friday afternoon caused an estimated $1 million in damages, officials said.
Members of the Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services responded to a townhouse fire about 3:15 p.m. in the 7200 block of Procopio Circle in Columbia. They found reported heavy fire coming from two townhouses.
Firefighters put the fire out in less than an hour, department officials said. Four residents received Red Cross assistance. Fire officials estimated the damage at $1 million.
“The two townhouses were extensively damaged and have been posted as uninhabitable. Two additional townhouses received minor damage,” a fire department statement said. One firefighter was taken to a hospital as a precaution.
Fire investigators from the Office of the State Fire Marshal are working to determine the cause of the blaze.