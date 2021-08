Lincoln Phillips' son, Derek Lincoln, owner "Inside Out Performance" of Columbia, discusses ball control with his players before kicking drill during practice. He treaches alongside his father. Lincoln Phillips, 80, teaching on the soccer field at Cedar Lane Park in Columbia. Phillips is a former soccer coach at Howard University who led the men's team to win its first NCAA Division I Championship in 1971. He lives in Columbia and is the founder of Lincoln Phillips Soccer School, a summer camp that teaches soccer to kids ages 6-17. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)