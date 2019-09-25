German supermarket Lidl expected to open at The Mall in Columbia in 2021

German discount supermarket Lidl is planning to open its fourth full-service location in Maryland at The Mall in Columbia.
The new store is anticipated to open in spring 2021 and will be located in the former Sears space.
The 26,170-square-foot store will offer a selection of organic and gluten-free options and a focus on sustainability, according to a Wednesday news release.
The retailer plans to open 25 new stores along the East Coast by the end of next year. In May, Lidl announced it would open its first two Baltimore County supermarkets, in Catonsville and Nottingham, and five others in the state by spring 2020.
Lidl currently has stores in Aberdeen, College Park and Bowie and operates a regional headquarters and distribution facility in Cecil County.
“The addition of Lidl to our roster of unique, high-end retailers illustrates The Mall in Columbia’s strength as a one-stop shopping destination,” said Barbara Nicklas, senior general manager at The Mall in Columbia.
“Our broad assortment of shopping, dining, and entertainment options attracts people from across the region to The Mall in Columbia and will continue to provide an excellent experience for shoppers in the future.”