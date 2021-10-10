xml:space="preserve">
Howard County Pride Festival 2021

Gracie Cordes of Columbia watches a performance at the Howard County Pride Festival at Symphony Woods this afternoon. October 9, 2021
(Barbara Haddock Taylor)

Howard County Pride Festival 2021

Oct 10, 2021
Howard County Pride Festival
Drag performers wave to the audience at the conclusion of their show at the Howard County Pride Festival at Symphony Woods this afternoon. October 9, 2021 (Barbara Haddock Taylor)
Howard County Pride Festival
Gracie Cordes of Columbia watches a performance at the Howard County Pride Festival at Symphony Woods this afternoon. October 9, 2021 (Barbara Haddock Taylor)
Howard County Pride Festival
Eddie Diaz, left, and Skyler Verastequi, right, sell fans at the Howard County Pride Festival at Symphony Woods this afternoon. They're from Washington DC. October 9, 2021 (Barbara Haddock Taylor)
Howard County Pride Festival
Flags wave in the breeze at the Howard County Pride Festival at Symphony Woods this afternoon. October 9, 2021 (Barbara Haddock Taylor)
Howard County Pride Festival
Gracie Cordes of Columbia watches a performance at the Howard County Pride Festival at Symphony Woods this afternoon. October 9, 2021 (Barbara Haddock Taylor)
Howard County Pride Festival
Carrina Hernandez of Baltimore holds a bubble wand at the Howard County Pride Festival at Symphony Woods this aternoon. October 9, 2021 (Barbara Haddock Taylor)
Howard County Pride Festival
Visitors walk along a path at the Howard County Pride Festival at Symphony Woods this afternoon. October 9, 2021 (Barbara Haddock Taylor)
Howard County Pride Festival
Emerson Vivrette, 10 of Elkridge, runs with a PEACE flag at the Howard County Pride Festival at Symphony Woods this afternoon. October 9, 2021 (Barbara Haddock Taylor)
Howard County Pride Festival
Six year old Rogue Turnbull of Columbia greets Mermaid Kira at the Howard County Pride Festival at Symphony Woods this afternoon. October 9, 2021 (Barbara Haddock Taylor)
Howard County Pride Festival
Six year old Rogue Turnbull of Columbia, left, greets Mermaid Kira at the Howard County Pride Festival at Symphony Woods this afternoon. October 9, 2021 (Barbara Haddock Taylor)
Howard County Pride Festival
Faren Sachs, 16, works on a craft at the Howard County Pride Festival at Symphony Woods this afternoon. October 9, 2021 (Barbara Haddock Taylor)
