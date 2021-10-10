(Barbara Haddock Taylor) Columbia Howard County Maryland Howard County Pride Festival 2021 Oct 10, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement Howard County Pride 2021 at Merriweather Park at Symphony Woods in Columbia Saturday October 9. Howard County Pride Festival Drag performers wave to the audience at the conclusion of their show at the Howard County Pride Festival at Symphony Woods this afternoon. October 9, 2021 (Barbara Haddock Taylor) Howard County Pride Festival Gracie Cordes of Columbia watches a performance at the Howard County Pride Festival at Symphony Woods this afternoon. October 9, 2021 (Barbara Haddock Taylor) Howard County Pride Festival Eddie Diaz, left, and Skyler Verastequi, right, sell fans at the Howard County Pride Festival at Symphony Woods this afternoon. They're from Washington DC. October 9, 2021 (Barbara Haddock Taylor) Howard County Pride Festival Flags wave in the breeze at the Howard County Pride Festival at Symphony Woods this afternoon. October 9, 2021 (Barbara Haddock Taylor) Howard County Pride Festival Gracie Cordes of Columbia watches a performance at the Howard County Pride Festival at Symphony Woods this afternoon. October 9, 2021 (Barbara Haddock Taylor) Howard County Pride Festival Carrina Hernandez of Baltimore holds a bubble wand at the Howard County Pride Festival at Symphony Woods this aternoon. October 9, 2021 (Barbara Haddock Taylor) Howard County Pride Festival Visitors walk along a path at the Howard County Pride Festival at Symphony Woods this afternoon. October 9, 2021 (Barbara Haddock Taylor) Howard County Pride Festival Emerson Vivrette, 10 of Elkridge, runs with a PEACE flag at the Howard County Pride Festival at Symphony Woods this afternoon. October 9, 2021 (Barbara Haddock Taylor) Howard County Pride Festival Six year old Rogue Turnbull of Columbia greets Mermaid Kira at the Howard County Pride Festival at Symphony Woods this afternoon. October 9, 2021 (Barbara Haddock Taylor) Howard County Pride Festival Six year old Rogue Turnbull of Columbia, left, greets Mermaid Kira at the Howard County Pride Festival at Symphony Woods this afternoon. October 9, 2021 (Barbara Haddock Taylor) Howard County Pride Festival Faren Sachs, 16, works on a craft at the Howard County Pride Festival at Symphony Woods this afternoon. October 9, 2021 (Barbara Haddock Taylor) Advertisement