Rev. Paige Getty, Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Columbia, makes her remarks and prayers for those homeless lost at the 2021 Howard County Homeless Persons' Memorial. On the first day of winter and the longest night of the year, the Coalition to End Homelessness will held a gathering to remember those lives lost in Howard County in 2021 who were homeless or with a history of homelessness. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)