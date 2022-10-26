Here’s what you need to know as early voting begins in Howard County

Voters can begin casting ballots in person Thursday in Howard County for this year’s general election. Early voting locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., starting Thursday through Nov. 3.

Early voting locations in Howard County include:

Bain 50+ Center, 5470 Ruth Keeton Way, Columbia

Gary J. Arthur Community Center, 2400 Route 97, Cooksville

Meadowbrook Athletic Complex, 5001 Meadowbrook Lane, Ellicott City

North Laurel Community Center, 9411 Whiskey Bottom Road, Laurel

St. John Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 9055 Tamar Drive, Columbia

As of this week, there are 232,844 active registered voters in Howard County eligible to cast a ballot.

Of those, 122,404 are Democrats, 49,368 are Republicans, and 57,656 are unaffiliated. The Libertarian Party has 915 voters, the Green Party has 357 and 137 are registered with the Working Class party. There are 2,007 voters registered in “all other parties.”

As of Tuesday, mail-in ballots have been provided to 37,877 Howard County residents who requested one. Of those, 13,262 have been returned, according to Howard County Election Director Guy Mickley.

The elections office conducted a canvass of mail-in ballots on Sunday at the Kenneth Ulman Innovation Hub in Columbia. About 11,000 completed and returned mail-in ballots were counted, Mickley said. Other mail-in ballot counts will take place on Nov. 10 and 18.

Voters can request a mail-in ballot to be sent by the U.S. Postal Service by Nov. 1 or request a link to a mail-in ballot by Nov. 4. Completed mail-in ballots can be deposited at official drop boxes until 8 p.m., Nov. 8 at the following locations:

North Laurel Community Center

Howard County Police Department, 11226 Scaggsville Road, Fulton

Howard County Board of Elections, 9770 Patuxent Woods Drive, Columbia

St. John Baptist Church

Bain 50+ Center

Meadowbrook Athletic Complex

George Howard Building, 3430 Court House Drive, Ellicott City

West Friendship Volunteer Fire Company, 12535 Old Frederick Road, Sykesville

Gary J. Arthur Community Center

Elkridge Library/50+ Center, 6540 Washington Blvd., Elkridge

Though Mickley did not have exact numbers, he stated that most of the completed and returned mail-in ballots are arriving at the elections office through the mail.

As of this week, Mickley said the county has almost 1,100 election judges signed up to work at the polls. “But we always are looking for more judges to increase the alternate pool of judges to fill vacancies from people that have to quit at the last minute,” he said.

For more information on voting, go to https://www.howardcountymd.gov/board-elections.