Two critically injured in Columbia shootings Tuesday afternoon, police say

Howard County Police are investigating shootings late Tuesday afternoon in Columbia in which two people were critically injured, the department said in a news release.
At approximately 5:50 p.m., police responded to the 10600 block of Gramercy Place, just west of The Mall in Columbia, for a report of shots fired. Police located a male victim near the apartment complex suffering from gunshot wounds, the release said.
About a half-mile from that location, on Hickory Ridge Road near Martin Road in the Village of Hickory Ridge, police located a second male victim suffering from gunshot wounds, police added
Both victims were transported to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in critical condition, according to the police.
Police recovered a gun at each location, the release said.
It is unclear if anyone else was involved in the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.