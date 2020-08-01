Howard County police investigating after woman shot in Columbia

Howard County police are investigating a shooting in Columbia that left a woman injured Friday night.
County police reported Saturday morning that police responded to the 6600 block of Dovecote Drive for a report of several shots fired at about 11 p.m. Friday. The police said multiple bullets were fired into a residence from the outside, striking a woman.
The woman was transported to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center with critical injuries, police said. Authorities did not have any information on a suspect Saturday morning.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.