Columbia man fatally hit on I-95 by three vehicles, two of which fled, Maryland State Police say

A 23-year-old Columbia man was killed early Sunday when he walked on Interstate 95 from the shoulder of the road and was hit by three vehicles. Two of them fled.

Ceasar Alfred Charles Burke and a woman had pulled over on the shoulder of I-95 South and the Intercounty Connector just after 9:50 a.m. and got out of their vehicle, Maryland State Police said. The woman, whom police did not identify, walked into the road while the two were having a discussion; Burke tried to pull the woman out of the road.

As he stood on the road, a black or gray Nissan Altima hit him and fled the scene. A tractor-trailer then hit Burke while he lay on the road and also fled the scene. A Honda CRV hit Burke a third time, and the driver pulled over to call 911.

Emergency medical services pronounced Burke dead at the scene. The Maryland State Police crash team is investigating the incident and asks anyone with information to call the College Park Barrack at 301-345-3101.