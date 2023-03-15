What you need to know about this spring’s Columbia Association and village board elections

It’s election season in Columbia, Maryland’s second largest city.

Columbia, an unincorporated planned community of more than 100,000 residents, is composed of 10 villages. Each village has its own community association that elects a board of directors and a representative to the Columbia Association’s 10-member board.

Seven Columbia Association board seats and a number of village board seats are up for election this spring.

“The Columbia community and its institutions work most effectively and equitably when people are actively engaged,” the association’s interim President and CEO Dennis Mattey said in an email. “We believe that our community is stronger when everyone feels heard and represented, and voting is a way to have your values reflected in the strategic direction of CA and your respective village.”

The Columbia Association is a nonprofit that functions as a homeowners association, managing a $70 million budget and overseeing a range of community services, including day care, recreational and arts facilities and 3,600 acres of open space.

Villages offer their own programming and enforce covenants — legal documents governing how property owners can modify the exteriors of their homes. Essential services such as police, fire departments and schools are provided by Howard County.

The elections are run by the villages, each of which has rules on who can vote and how elections are set up. Some villages only permit one vote per household; Kings Contrivance and River Hill allow any resident age 18 or older to cast a ballot.

While voter turnout is historically low, typically numbering in the hundreds per village, some community leaders say the contentious resignation of association CEO Lakey Boyd in January is sparking increased involvement and interest this year in elections.

“[The election] affects so many things that I believe that a lot of people use but they don’t really recognize the role that CA plays,” said Regina Clay, Wilde Lake’s representative from 2012 to 2013. “Please vote in this election so that we can have the right person that can make the right decisions that can affect significant change.”

All villages will hold in-person voting on April 22 and also allow for alternative voting methods. Visit https://columbiaassociation.org/elections/ to learn more about how to participate in this year’s elections.

Dorsey’s Search

Openings:

Three village board seats, one Columbia Association board seat.

Want to run?

March 21: Nomination petitions are due at Linden Hall by noon. Candidates need at least 10 signatures with the petition.

March 24: Candidate statements are due by noon.

April 11: Candidates’ night at Linden Hall at 7 p.m. (if race is contested).

Candidates’ night at Linden Hall at 7 p.m. (if race is contested). Who can vote?

Owners or renters in compliance with Dorsey’s Search covenants.



Renters/tenants must have proof of residency as of March 1, 2023 (i.e. driver’s license, utility bill).



One vote is permitted per property.

How to vote:

In person, online or mail-in absentee ballot.



April 20: Absentee ballots due by noon. Pick up ballots at Linden Hall or call 410-730-4005 to have them mailed.

April 22: In-person voting, 8 a.m-1 p.m. at Linden Hall.

In-person voting, 8 a.m-1 p.m. at Linden Hall. For questions on how to run or vote contact ihatz@dorseyssearch.org or nmeredith@dorseyssearch.org or visit https://dorseyssearch.org/village-board/.

Harper’s Choice

Openings:

Three village board seats.

Want to run?

Candidate applications closed March 14.



April 12: Virtual “Meet the Candidates” session.

Virtual “Meet the Candidates” session. Who can vote?

Owners or renters in compliance with Harper’s Choice covenants.



Only one vote is permitted per property. If property is a rental, both owner and renter can cast a ballot (provided tenants have a lease on file with the Harper’s Choice Community Association).

How to vote:

In person, online or via mail-in absentee ballot.



April 21: Mail-in absentee ballots and online votes are accepted up to 11:59 p.m.

April 22: In-person voting, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Kahler Hall.

In-person voting, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Kahler Hall. For questions on how to vote contact manager@harperschoice.org, call 410-730-0770 or visit http://harperschoice.org/villageboard.

Hickory Ridge

Openings:

Five village board seats, one Columbia Association board seat.

Want to run?

Candidate applications closed March 13.



March 28 and April 11: Candidate forums from 7 to 9 p.m.

Candidate forums from 7 to 9 p.m. Who can vote?

Owners and renters in compliance with Hickory Ridge covenants.



One vote per household. If property is a rental, both owner and renter can cast a ballot.

How to vote:

In-person or via absentee ballot mailed to households.



April 21: Absentee ballots due by 7:30 p.m. to The Hawthorn Center (can be mailed or dropped off during operating hours).

April 22: In-person voting from 9 a.m. to noon at The Hawthorn Center.

In-person voting from 9 a.m. to noon at The Hawthorn Center. For questions on how to run or vote contact manager@hickoryridgevillage.org, call 410-730-7327 or visit https://hickoryridgevillage.org/village-board/.

Kings Contrivance

Openings:

Three village board seats, one Columbia Association board seat.

Want to run?

March 21: Completed nomination petitions due to kings@villageofkc.org or Amherst House by 5 p.m.

Completed nomination petitions due to kings@villageofkc.org or Amherst House by 5 p.m.

March 25: 150-word candidate statements due to kings@villageofkc.org or Amherst House by 1 p.m.

150-word candidate statements due to kings@villageofkc.org or Amherst House by 1 p.m. Who can vote?

All residents 18 or older are eligible to vote.

How to vote:

In-person or via absentee ballot mailed to households or available at Amherst House.



April 20: Absentee ballots due by 5 p.m. at Amherst House (can be mailed or dropped off in mailbox).

April 21: In-person voting, 5-7 p.m. at Amherst House.

April 22: In-person voting, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Amherst House.

In-person voting, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Amherst House. For questions on how to run or vote contact kings@villageofkc.org, call 410-381-9600 or visit https://villageofkc.org/village-board.

Long Reach

Openings:

Two village board seats, one Columbia Association board seat.

Want to run?

March 21: Nomination petitions due by noon.

April 4: Virtual candidates’ night on Zoom.

Virtual candidates’ night on Zoom. Who can vote?

Owners and renters in compliance with Long Reach covenants.



One vote per household. Tenants must have a copy of their current lease on file at Stonehouse.



All voters must present valid identification.

How to vote:

In-person, online or via absentee ballot.



April 21: Online voting closes at 4 p.m., absentee ballots due to at the Stonehouse by 4 p.m. (or to a member of the Election Committee no later than midnight).

April 22: In-person voting, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Stonehouse.

In-person voting, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Stonehouse. For questions on how to run or vote contact info@longreach.org, call 410-730-8113 or visit https://longreach.org.

Oakland Mills

Openings:

Seven village board seats, one Columbia Association board seat.

Want to run?

Candidate applications closed March 4.



April 4: Election forum from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Watch at https://oaklandmills.org/the-board/board-election-information.

Election forum from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Watch at https://oaklandmills.org/the-board/board-election-information. Who can vote?

Owners or renters in compliance with Oakland Mills covenants.



Only one vote is permitted for each property. If property is a rental, both owner and renter may cast a ballot.

How to vote:

In-person, online or via mail-in absentee ballot



April 21: Online voting closes at noon. Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by this date.

April 22: In-person voting, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. at The Other Barn

April 27: Mail-in ballots must be received by 11:59 p.m.

Mail-in ballots must be received by 11:59 p.m. For questions on how to run or vote contact manager@oaklandmills.org, call 410-730-4610 or visit https://oaklandmills.org.

Owen Brown

Openings:

Three village board seats.

Want to run?

March 17: Declaration of candidacy form due by noon. Visit Owen Brown Community Center or email manager@owenbrownvillage.org to obtain.

Declaration of candidacy form due by noon. Visit Owen Brown Community Center or email manager@owenbrownvillage.org to obtain. Who can vote?

One vote per property, including residential homeowners, commercial property owners and tenants.



Tenants must be listed on their current lease and have a copy on file at the Owen Brown Community Center.

How to vote:

In-person, online or via mail-in absentee ballot.



April 1: Online voting begins.

April 21: Mail-in and online ballots due.

April 22: In-person voting, 9 a.m.-noon, at the Owen Brown Community Center.

In-person voting, 9 a.m.-noon, at the Owen Brown Community Center. For questions on how to run or vote contact manager@owenbrownvillage.org or visit https://owenbrownvillage.org.

River Hill

Openings:

Three village board seats, one Columbia Association board seat.

Want to run?

March 21: Nomination petitions, candidate statements, and headshots due to manager@villageofriverhill.org and newsletter@villageofriverhill.org at noon. Petitions can be picked up at Claret Hall.

Nomination petitions, candidate statements, and headshots due to manager@villageofriverhill.org and newsletter@villageofriverhill.org at noon. Petitions can be picked up at Claret Hall.

April 12: Candidate forum on Zoom, 7-9 p.m.

Candidate forum on Zoom, 7-9 p.m. Who can vote?

All residents over the age of 18 are eligible to vote.

How to vote:

In-person or via absentee ballot.



April 2-12: Period for receiving written and in-person requests for absentee ballots.

April 21: Absentee ballots due to Claret Hall by midnight.

April 22: In-person voting, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., at Claret Hall.

In-person voting, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., at Claret Hall. For questions on how to run or vote contact manager@villageofriverhill.org, call 410-531-1749 or visit https://www.villageofriverhill.org.

Town Center

Openings:

Four village board seats.

Want to run?

Candidate applications closed March 3.



April 4: Candidate forum.

Candidate forum. Who can vote?

Owners or renters in compliance with Town Center covenants.



Only one vote is permitted per property.



Renters/Tenants must have a lease on file with Town Center by April 20 in order to vote.



In-person voters must present a valid driver’s license or utility bill or rental lease agreement for their condo, townhome or apartment.

How to vote:

In-person, online or via mail-in absentee ballot.



April 18: Mail-in ballots must be postmarked.

April 20: Renters must file a current lease agreement with the village by 5 p.m. by emailing villagemanager@columbiatowncenter.org or dropping off at copy at Historic Oakland Manor.

April 20: Online voting closes at 11:59 p.m.

April 22: In-person voting, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at Historic Oakland Manor. Mail-in ballots must arrive at the manor by noon to be counted.

In-person voting, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at Historic Oakland Manor. Mail-in ballots must arrive at the manor by noon to be counted. For questions on how to run or vote contact villagemanager@columbiatowncenter.org, call 410-730-4744 or visit https://www.columbiatowncenter.org/board-news/elections.

