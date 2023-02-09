Columbia Association names VP Dennis Mattey as interim CEO following contentious departure of Lakey Boyd

The Columbia Association board of directors announced that Dennis Mattey will serve as interim president and CEO beginning Monday, according to a Thursday news release.

“I am ready to step up in this capacity in the immediate term to continue the incredible work that’s been started,” Mattey said in the release. “Particularly as we see a surge in community engagement and interest in CA, I recognize the importance of providing steady leadership to our team and our community in the months to come.”

The announcement comes two weeks after former President and CEO Lakey Boyd resigned following monthslong rumors about her job security that engulfed the nonprofit, which functions as a giant homeowners association for Maryland’s second-largest city.

Mattey currently serves as the vice president of community operations and manages initiatives related to open space, facility maintenance, capital programs and events. He arrived at the organization in 1974, just seven years after real estate developer James Rouse founded Columbia as a planned city, according to his online bio.

Dennis Mattey, vice president of community operations at the Columbia Association (Shane Gooding, Imiivo/Courtesy of Columbia Association)

The Columbia Association manages a budget of $70 million, as well as a range of community amenities, from pools to jogging trails. Columbia is composed of 10 villages, each of which elect a representative to the board, and funded, in part, by annual fees paid by residential and commercial property owners.

Boyd began as CEO in May 2021 after relocating from Alabama and was hired on a four-year contract.

At a Jan. 26 meeting, held hours after Boyd’s resignation, the CA board voted 6-2 to put out a request for proposal to find firms to conduct a “global search for a new CEO.” Board members Andrew Stack, of Owen Brown, and Bill Santos, of Wilde Lake, voted against the motion. Stack and Santos previously voiced public support for Boyd.

“Lakey was committed to the ideals upon which Jim Rouse founded Columbia and by her accomplishments and community involvement showed that she could take CA and Columbia into the next 50 years,” Stack said in statement. “In my opinion, it is unfortunate that a majority of the CA Board did not share my views.”

As of Thursday, a request for proposals for a search firm has yet to be issued, according to Dannika Rynes, the association’s senior media relations manager. The search for Boyd took approximately eight months from start to finish, according to the release, but the association gave no timeline for the new process.

The release said Mattey will not submit his name for consideration for the permanent CEO role.

The CA board will hold a regularly scheduled work session at 7 p.m. Thursday. The session can be livestreamed on YouTube.

This article might be updated.