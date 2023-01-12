Columbia Association president and CEO Lakey Boyd says she plans to resign

Lakey Boyd, the president and CEO of the Columbia Association, said Wednesday that she asked the nonprofit’s board of directors to transition her out of the group, stating that a plan crafted by the board would render her “ineffective” in her duties.

“I have concluded that I have no other choice but to ask the CA Board to transition me out of the Columbia Association,” Boyd said in a statement.

Advertisement

Boyd’s plans to resign from the group, which serves as the de facto governing body of Columbia, comes after months of speculation about her job security. On Friday, the board of directors issued its first statement on the matter, citing “numerous false rumors and speculations” about Boyd’s employment status.

Lakey Boyd said in a statement Wednesday that she has "no other choice but to ask the CA Board to transition me out of the Columbia Association,” (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

“The truth is that the Board of Directors seeks to improve the relationship and communications between Ms. Boyd and the Board, and has presented a plan to Ms. Boyd to accomplish that goal,” the board said in the statement.

Advertisement

Earlier last week, several community leaders held a rally in support of Boyd, threatening legal action against the board and encouraging residents to recall members.

In her Wednesday evening statement, Boyd said she was presented the plan during a meeting Friday.

“After review and reflection of the discussion, and due to the terms of the plan and the timeline, I believe the Board’s plan renders me ineffective in being able to carry out my duties as President/CEO as they are detailed in my contract,” she said.

The Columbia Association functions as a homeowners association for the city of more than 104,000 and manages a budget of $70 million as well as several community amenities, from pools to jogging trails.